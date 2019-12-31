Nature Adventure Camp, Kanakapura - NYE 2020

Want to party into 2020 in the lap of nature? Then you have to be at the Nature Adventure Camp in association with Ghetto Box Productions Presents Resolute Stories of Stroller NYE - 2020. With Live Music, Bar & Barbeque by the lakeside, it'll be an event to remember. The music will be Ambient, Techno, Live Fusion Folklore Band Performance & EDM, featuring DJ Naveen. DJ Nikhil, Dj Ranzy, Frantic Mind & many more

Tentative Itinerary

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Arrive at Camp, Check-in Security check, Tent allocation,

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM - Start with Activities, Water Activities, and climbing. Or you could just relax.



5:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Relax with Hi-Tea



6: 00 PM - 8:00 PM - Folklore performance will start, MC to interact, even campfire will be on.



8:00 PM - 12:00 AM - DJ will take over the stage.



12: 00 AM - Welcome the New Year with Pyro technique.



12:00 AM - 1: 00 AM - DJ will continue

Wind up for the Day