Ring In The New Year At This Party Camping Event In Kanakpura

img-gallery-featured

Nature Adventure Camp, Kanakapura - NYE 2020

₹ 3000 upwards

Tue | 31 Dec, 2019

2:00 PM - 11:59 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Nature Adventure Camp

Address: Tholassidoddi, Kanakapura, Karnataka

image-map-default

What's Happening?

Want to party into 2020 in the lap of nature? Then you have to be at the Nature Adventure Camp in association with Ghetto Box Productions Presents Resolute Stories of Stroller NYE - 2020. With Live Music, Bar & Barbeque by the lakeside, it'll be an event to remember. The music will be Ambient, Techno, Live Fusion Folklore Band Performance & EDM, featuring DJ Naveen. DJ Nikhil, Dj Ranzy, Frantic Mind & many more

Tentative Itinerary 

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM   - Arrive at Camp, Check-in Security check, Tent allocation, 

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM   - Start with Activities, Water Activities, and climbing. Or you could just relax.

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM   - Relax with Hi-Tea

6: 00 PM - 8:00 PM - Folklore performance will start, MC to interact, even campfire will be on. 

8:00 PM - 12:00 AM - DJ will take over the stage.

12: 00 AM - Welcome the New Year with Pyro technique.

12:00 AM - 1: 00 AM - DJ will continue

Wind up for the Day

How’s the venue?

Venue - Nature Adventure Camp, Kanakapura

Make a note

Weather conditions, Wildlife movements, permission are not in our hands; many times we are forced to change the itinerary.We expect every Adventurer to be humble towards Nature, localities and tribal.In case of damage or loss of any of the property or equipment, the responsible member has to bear the cost.All our events are built on Teamwork methodology. Our instructor/Guide/coordinators' presence in the event is to lead the event, make sure that things are going as per plan, schedule, and safety.Alcohol is strictly prohibited during Activities time.No outside food or beverages are allowed Follow "Leave No Trace" policy, never throw or leave anything en-route or at the camp area.All the participants have to sign the Indemnity bond before participating in any activities

Things to bring:-

1 ltr Water Bottle Cloths for water activities (Apart from ethnic and formals wear, anything you arecomfortable, considering water activities)Sports shoes or Trekking boot.Extra Clothes, Toiletries and FlipFlop/Slippers to wear it in the wet activities area.Sunglass & Cap (It's better to wear those as if its day activities) - even you can buy caps from usBring garbage bag- Our policy is very simple - Respect the Nature, Nature will pamper you( Don't throw waste anywhere, if you are, please carry it back in those garbage bag, even you will be having access to dust bin inside the camp)Torch/headtorch/emergency lamp(we have ample lighting still its use on the emergency at night)One backpack to carry aboveBring whatever you wish to consider your love and respect Nature very much -Even pets are allowed.

Price

₹3000 upwards
Nature Adventure Camp, Kanakapura - NYE 2020

161 people interested

Nature Adventure Camp, Kanakapura - NYE 2020

₹ 3000 upwards

Tue | 31 Dec, 2019

2:00 PM - 11:59 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Nature Adventure Camp

Address: Tholassidoddi, Kanakapura, Karnataka

image-map-default