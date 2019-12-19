Sundowner Party With Interesting Cocktails & Killer Food!

Located in HSR at the terrace top, under the night sky, Tapout Tavern is a beautiful place and has the apt decor and ambience for a night party with friends. We ended up going there by 5 pm and got to know that they are hosting the Sundowner party every Sunday. SUNDOWNER They had some new cocktails on the menu for the Sundowner party, so we tried these new ones. I really liked the hot7 cocktail which was a really strong decoction of vodka, gin, rum and so on. This is a must-try, but with care. Other cocktails and mocktails to try are lady killer, Adam and Eve, Hot toddy, Cosmopolitan, Margarita, kiwi cooler. Believe me, their cocktails are really good with apt presentation and quantity... STARTERS WITH SUNSET I really enjoyed having starters with the sunset. We tried some chicken ghee roast of the Mangalorean style, which was pretty good with the essence of pure ghee. The mushroom Manchurian here is a must try in veg starters, perfectly crispy and tasty. The butter garlic prawns were fried like tempura prawns, crispy from the outside. Indo-Chinese Pepper chicken was something on the more spicy note but the taste was somewhat distinct. MAINCOURSE I liked the 50-50 pizza both in terms of taste and concept, half of it is topped with vegetables and half of it is with chicken and pepperoni, one pizza to the solution, both presentable and economic. It was a perfect thin crust pizza. But I didn't like the Alfredo pasta though, the white sauce was a bit salty and the consistency was not just right. So in a way the cocktails and starters were pretty good, they can work more on their main course. But really enjoyed this Sundowner party with music and bands playing around.