Ditch The Mainstream Crowd And Head To This Biritsh Cottage in Kotagiri To Unwind

Ooty and Coonoor are so last season. Chuck the mainstream tourist spots in and around Nilgiris and head straight to Kotagiri. If you are looking for some peace and quiet to unwind from city life, Sunshine Bungalow is our pick for you. The homestay in Kotagiri is straight out of the movies and books, giving you all the Kapoor and Sons feels. The gorgeous colonial bungalow which happened to be a holiday home for the British has now turned into a homestay. Being one of the oldest bungalows in the region, Sunshine Bungalow is home to history and now serves as a retreat spot.

The living room has wooden panelled floors and antique furniture transporting you back in time. The view of the garden and hills from the living room with a crackling fire on a winter morning is just serene. As the name suggests, the golden rays of sunshine wake you up to the beautiful view of the hills surrounded by tea estates and eucalyptus trees. All rooms are furnished with original 17th-century four-poster beds that are so comfortable and inviting that you just want to stay snug and comfy in bed.

The staff and managers take care of all your needs, leaving no reason for you to step out unless you want to take a walk or drive through the hills. From Indian to Continental, the kitchen serves it all including bite-sized refreshments plus all-day breakfast (win-win). The homestay is ideal for a group of 10 and could be easily reached by road via Ooty or Coonoor.