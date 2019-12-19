Suresh Traders in Shivajinagar has quirky curtains and carpets that you could do up your house with. We especially love their budget-friendly prices.
Head To This Store In Shivajinagar For Budget-Friendly Curtains & Carpets
We’re pretty sure you wouldn’t even look at this store if you walked past it in Shivajinagar which is why we suggest keeping an eye out for it. What it lacks in ambience, it makes up for in its products. Selling curtains and carpets of all sizes, this is a hidden gem that you can frequent for two reasons - their quality and prices. For door frames and windows, find your pick amidst the colourful and flowery patterns.
They sell curtains in different materials like cotton, synthetic, silk and polyester. Whether you’re looking for quirky or elegant, or something manly to go with the vibe of your bachelor pad, they have it all and more starting at INR 200! Check out their rugs and carpets to go with the curtains. They sell these in velvet and cotton. With prices going so low, it’s no wonder that they have loyal customers who frequent the store every few months. Safe to say we’ll be swinging by soon, will you?
Once you choose your curtains, the good folks at Suresh Traders will come home and fix up the curtains for you at a nominal price.
