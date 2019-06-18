Grab Your Chopsticks! Here’s Where You Can Get Sushi In Bangalore

The sushi counter is definitely one of the highlights of eating here. The Dragon rolls that come in tempura prawn, eel, and crab stick versions along with the salmon nigiri are worth ordering. So is the Baked California Roll and if you are game for a splurge, then, do dig your chopsticks into the Spiny Lobster where the tempura lobster is accompanied by cucumber and kecap manis (a type of soy sauce). You can also ask the chef to come up with a few innovations. One of the chef’s signature creation here is the Rainbow Roll that’s made with five types of fish.