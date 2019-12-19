Eco-Friendly Sanitary Napkins To Sustainable Fashion: All At This At This Conscious Store In Indiranagar

It's your one-stop shop to get your hands on slow and sustainable fashion products, accessories, and everyday essentials. Ethic Attic's quaint store is home to their in-house range of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The conscious clothing range is mostly Indo-western (ponchos, flared tops, tunics and dresses) and made of either lotus fabrics, organic cotton and non-violent silk. The footwear collection is mostly mojris and come with hand block printed fabric and made with ethically sourced leather.

Apart from their in-house range, they stock on some well-known (read our favourite) brands that are all about sustainability and eco-friendliness. Enter Bare Necessities' range of bath and body care products, jewellery from Flames of the Forest, and apparel from Brass Tacks. Accessories such as duffel bags, totes, and backpacks from The Burlap People are also available at the store. Ladies, do check out their range of all-natural, bio-degradable sanitary napkins from Caramesi.

