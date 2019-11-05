This Restaurant In Malleshwaram Offers North Indian Delicacies Which Shouldn't Be Missed!

Swad Anusaar is a restaurant in Malleshwaram, just 300m from the Malleshwaram circle. Now people around Malleshwaram who're basically looking out for a dining restaurant with a North Indian cuisine menu doesn't need to go anywhere further hunting for it because it is where Swad Anusaar comes in as a good fine-dining option to cater to the customers in and around Malleshwaram. The place offers a nice and comfortable ambience and an affordable multi-cuisine menu. The place feels very relaxed & chilled, cool space with a lot of seating. perfect lunch and dinner time hangout place for families. Excellent service and very enthusiastic staff making sure customers have the best possible dining experience at the restaurant The food menu is pure vegetarian and it is a mix and match of Indian, Chinese and Continental cuisines. Food menu spread is huge with so many options across Indian, Chinese and Continental cuisines. The menu is categorized into Starters, Main Course, Rice, Noodles, Sizzlers, Pasta, accompaniments, ice cream, desserts, Tea & Coffee, mocktails, Sandwiches, Fries.