Khandani Rajdhani’s Swad Kesariya Fest

How about indulging in various drool-worthy winter delicacies all in one thali? Sounds good right? Rajdhani's Swad Kesariya is the answer to all those cravings! This massive spread at Rajdhani comprises of 52 delightful dishes that resonate with the winter season predominantly in Gujarat and Rajasthan. There's an array of Chutneys, Gujarati Farsan, different types of Dals and Curries and of course some exquisite dishes like Surti Undhiyu, Haldi Nu Saag, Jamrukh Saag, Sarson Ka Saag and Mogri Wadi Nu Saag. There's a variety of bread as well like Methi Thepla, Bajra Roti, Jowar Ki Roti and Makki Ki Roti served with a dollop of butter and gud. To satiate your sweet tooth there's Gajar Ka Halwa, Shakarkand Halwa, Chukandar Halwa, Gond Ke Laddoo, Saunth Ke Laddoo and more. Although all 52 dishes won't be available on a daily basis as these dishes will be served on a rotational basis. But, there are certain standard dishes that you can expect without a doubt like Dhoklas, Lilwa Ghugra, Muthiya, Surti Undhiyu, Methi Dal, Jamrukh Saag, Sarson Ka Saag and Gajar ka Halwa along with those sinfully delicious laddoos. A word of advice: Please go on an empty stomach if you want to do justice as this is one gigantic thali. The thali is priced at Rs.500++ on weekdays and Rs.599++ on weekends. And Tuesdays turn out to be exciting as you can avail the same at Rs.275 + taxes Fantastic news right? Head to Rajdhani as the winter festival is on from 5th December to 31st December.