This Line Of Handcrafted Soaps Is Just What You Need To Detox

Make bath time fun for yourself and your little ones thanks to Swadha soaps that are handcrafted from nature. With essential oils of Lavender, Lemongrass, Orange and Lemon Mint, these soaps are all organic and natural. Since they’re all cold processed soaps, they are very soft and don’t have adverse effects on your skin. Exfoliants and night soaps will help put you to bed and make sure you have scrubbed your body properly.

Apart from regular soaps, the founder also makes soaps for kids that come in adorable shapes like cars and forest animals in different colours. You can use these for return gifts at a party or just to make sure your little one has fun while getting cleaned up. Selling at EcoSansar at Sena Vihar in Kamanahalli which is a store that sells eco-friendly products. Apart from this, you can find their stuff at flea markets and pop-ups across the city. With prices starting at INR 200, feel free to contact them to have the products delivered to your house. They also take up bulk orders for corporates and bulk orders which will have to be placed a few months in advance.