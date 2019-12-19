Owl Bottle Holders To Pretty Lamps, Our Search For Pretty Home Decor Gift Options Ended Here

When life feels too chaotic — too many smartphone notifications, work stress or personal problems — it may not always be possible to unplug from social media, but what you can do is set up your home in such a way that at least you have some calm and tranquillity there (or gift it to someone who needs it, in any case). That's what we felt when we walked into Swastik Home Decor: from Buddha statues to paintings and wallpaper, you'll find everything you need to make your house seem more zen.

Set across two floors, the shop houses a limited collection of home decor artefacts. Some of the interesting things we spotted were an elephant-shaped metal bottle holder, a scooter carved out of wood, pretty windchimes, vintage-looking clocks, dragonfly wall hangings and tribal clay figurines. Ethnic, contemporary, classical, rustic, no matter what you house, they’ve got what you’re looking for. Funnily, whether you actually look for it or not, you are bound to come across a Buddha statue (or ten), so if you don't have a clear picture about what to gift your friends or your fam, just pick up one of these (you're welcome!). Going back to home decor options, they have an impressive collection of paintings that will add some colour to your rooms, and pretty lamps to brighten your house.