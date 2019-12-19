Men, Dapper Up Your Ethnic Look With Royal Sherwanis From Here

With the festive season looming large (not to mention all the shaadis lining up), it's probably time you took a look at your wardrobe to add some much-needed quality ethnic wear. In any case, we point you to Swayamvar in Royal Meenakshi Mall. From grand sherwanis to casual kurtas, you'll be spoilt for choice here.

The store is pretty well organised so you won't have any trouble looking for that one jutti that will go perfectly well with the kurta you have in mind. It's the sherwanis, though, that will really catch your eye. Our favourite piece was this royal gold and maroon sherwani with embroidered floral patterns and chunky buttons. Wear this to any wedding, and we're sure it'll be a hit with the ladies (you're welcome!).

Think sherwanis are too over the top for you? They have simple kurtas in cotton and linen with geometric and tie and dye prints that will still make you stand out. And not just that - there are pagdis and shawls too, among other accessories. If you're going for a Western look, they have a collection of chic suits that you must check out!