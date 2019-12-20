Sweet Cravings? Swing Along When Having Your Ice Cream In Indiranagar!

Iceberg is a place that serves a good quantity of ice cream with good quality of ice cream as well which is very flavorful in taste along with being true to its flavour that it needs to be. They have opened their second outlet after successful feedbacks about the first one in Bannerghatta road Bangalore. They have this cute swing one which you would love to have ice cream and remember all the nostalgic times of your childhood Other than just the ice creams they have Waffle sandwich, Milkshakes & variety in icecream not only in taste but also the way its been made for example Coldstone ice cream to be precise I tried the Rum based icecream and it not only tasted like one but also gave that kick which Rum gives. Also tried Contana coconut-based milkshake in love with this its too yummy do try if u like anything with coconut base and chocolate