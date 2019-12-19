Think Less Is More? Indulge Your Love For Minimalist Clothing With This Brand

Ladies, if you're fashion-conscious and love all things indie, we present to you Taaka Clothing. Known for their needlework, each piece, whether it's a dress, tunic or top, is hand-embroidered by the artisans they have onboard (who are ethically paid and offered good working conditions, by the way). You might find that their clothes have a relaxed fit, but this isn't just for comfort; it’s an effort to reduce wastage and discarding, because they aren’t that one specific size.

While they source their fabrics from places like Maheshwar, Jaipur and pockets of Karnataka, their clothing is designed and produced entirely from their studio in Bangalore, which is located inside a charming bungalow surrounded by tons of greenery. As cute as that sounds, it's best to make an appointment to visit. Then, Natasha, the owner, can show you the products they have on offer and even give you a crash course on needlework!

Among the dresses, our favourite was the Starry Night Sky dress. The polka dots on this one are handwoven using an extra weft technique. Plus, it has a side drawstring with tie-up details, including a handmade tassel drop. If you're into layering, they have some all-weather jackets, that magically work for both sunny and chilly days. You'll also find breezy palazzo pants, box tops and floral tunics, and accessories like stoles and satchel bags.