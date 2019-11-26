Visit Taiki For Some Amazing Pan Asian Delicacies & More!

Taiki is an all-rounder when it comes to pan- Asian delicacies, one of the Bengaluru's finest & a romantic place to visit for all the Korean & Japanese food lovers. Located in Indiranagar this restaurant has the immaculate & cosy ambience. The interiors are so premium and decorated with beautiful framed paintings. The vibes of the restaurant make you feel like you are totally in a different country. Staffs are so friendly & valet parking is available. The menu is so elaborate & loaded with Pan-Asian dishes. The food cooked is so perfect and one who has had Japanese or Korean dishes will know how mild the flavours are which tingles your taste buds also. All the foods have the perfect mild notes of salty and spicy with a little bit of sweetness and sour which is perfectly like a Japanese or Korean dish. The soups were so well made and was cooked to perfection with all the right quantity of herbs and other vegetables. Salads were so well done in the right procedure with the perfect balance of taste, which wakes up the taste buds The nigiri platter & Bao was lip-smacking and the vinegared rice used was so good. The raw fish on top was just amazing to eat. All the rolls and gimbap were made so perfectly and it was so good. Even though I am not a that much into fish but here I loved all the seafood dishes. Veg tofu rolls and the prawn tempura gimbal was well balanced and cooked with the right flavour. Dimsum really touches the heart with the right stuffing and right cooking procedure. A must-try dessert here is the Bingsu - A Korean shaved ice dessert with different toppings. Overall this the best place for all the Japanese and Korean food lovers who want to enjoy and relish the taste in Taiki.