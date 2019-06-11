Take A Chance At This Super Cool Cafe

By Chance is a nice place situated near Church Street. The entrance looks amazing and the interior has decor similar to a bar. The ambience is dark with a little bit of lighting here and there. Customers can directly order food and drinks through their WiFi network and the waiters would come and serve them. Coming to the service part, the staff members were quite welcoming and helped us with whatever we wanted. They were very courteous in their part. Coming to the food, the taste was good and the portions were adequate for 2 people. I loved whatever I tried there. To name a few dishes; Honey Chilli Prawns, Spaghetti Pesto, Lemon Chicken and BBQ Pizza were some of the dishes that I liked. Ambience-4/5 Food- 4/5 Service-4.5/5 Overall-4.5/5 Worth a visit!