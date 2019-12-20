Take A Peek Into The Lives Of Travancore Dynasty

Padmanabhapuram Palace in Tamil Nadu might look smaller in appearance but as you walk into the various rooms and corridors, you will realize that it is quite vast and spacious. The regal structure was designed using indigenous Kerala architecture with wood and stone as their major elements. The black granite floor shines even after nearly 400 years. All the rooms are beautifully designed, the dining hall alone can seat one thousand at once. There is a small wooden staircase on every floor to get to the next and each room has cute wooden window frames for ventilation and natural lighting. The palace is surrounded by thick green lush vegetation and hills. They also have a big dance hall filled with beautifully carved pillars which were probably once the entertainment centre. The palace is definitely worth the time and money. Do check for the timings before you go as they tend to close entry during their lunch break. Also, you will have to remove footwear to enter the palace.