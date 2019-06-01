Up Your Desi Style With Jhumkas, Readymade Blouses And Sarees From Here

What we liked about Tamara is that unlike the other stores lined up on this street that either sell jewellery or fabrics, you get to shop for a bit of everything here (in an AC room, no less!). Plus, if you really sift through their products you might find something really pretty at a throwaway price.

If you're going for the look of ethnic hipster chic in loose Fab India clothes, check out their nose pin collection: from big, chunky silver nose pins to small, classy ones in floral patterns, they have it all. For your neck, you'll find open necklaces, long chains, and sets made from stones and beads. We liked their tiny, bejewelled hair clips too. Prices for jewellery and hair accessories start from INR 70 and go up depending on the detailing.

Among their clothing options, we spotted some pretty kalamkari blouses from INR 800 upwards. These can be styled as crop tops or be worn with a lehenga or saree. There's also a collection of everyday wear kurtas (we were thrilled to see a couple with pockets) with leggings to match. Some of our favourite pieces started at INR 600 here. Plus, there's a whole section dedicated to sarees and dress materials. They also undertake tailoring and alterations if you buy from their store.