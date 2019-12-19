Visiting Historical Thanjavur? Don't Forget To Stay At This Cheerful Colonial Getaway

The regal Tanjore Hi is doused in bright-blue and white that gives the hotel a happy vibe. Built in the 1920s, the bungalow, that stands right opposite the Tanjore Palace, was redone by a German artist and converted into a hotel. The rooms come with blue painted walls or floors. Some rooms come with headboards and doors fitted with glass panes with impressions of characters in Hindu mythology in blue. Thanjavur is famous for its paintings and the hotel has included contemporary art that’s inspired by Hindu mythology in the hotel.

The hotel has a rooftop restaurant and they source all their produce from Kodaikanal and serve healthy, gourmet food. Check out the Thanjavur Maratha Palace which was once home to the powerful Bhonsles and is a must-visit for its Durbar Hall for the detailed work that’s filled in with a riot of colours. The palace grounds also house the Saraswathi Mahal Library where you can browse through over 30,000 Indian and European manuscripts that have been produced on palm leaves and paper.

Visit the Brihadeeswara Temple that is over a thousand years old and was built during the reign of the Cholas. A UNESCO World Heritage site, the temple is made entirely from granite and is widely regarded as one of the finest examples of the Dravidian architecture. It features an intricately carved temple tower (the tallest in the world), graceful sculptures, and vibrant frescoes that feature the Chera King’s and Saint Sundarar’s journey to heaven.