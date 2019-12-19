With A Variety Of Food Options To Choose From!Bookmark This Place In Jayanagar

Tarbouche- Turkish QSR in Jayanagar area. They have a variety of dishes on their menu. Visited this place yesterday and it's an amazing experience. Tried one vegetarian and one non-vegetarian platter here named as Falafel platter, Tantuni platter. Tantuni - Lamb platter is a typical street food serves with pita bread along with Lamb which is blended with tomato, onion, pepper & herbs. Falafel Platter is a vegetarian dish and for vegetarian lovers, this is really a good choice 😍