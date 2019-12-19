With A Variety Of Food Options To Choose From!Bookmark This Place In Jayanagar

Fast Food Restaurants

Tarbouche

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
The High Street, Shop 62, 11th Main Road, 4th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Tarbouche- Turkish QSR in Jayanagar area. They have a variety of dishes on their menu. Visited this place yesterday and it's an amazing experience. Tried one vegetarian and one non-vegetarian platter here named as Falafel platter, Tantuni platter. Tantuni - Lamb platter is a typical street food serves with pita bread along with Lamb which is blended with tomato, onion, pepper & herbs. Falafel Platter is a vegetarian dish and for vegetarian lovers, this is really a good choice 😍

What Could Be Better?

Nothing as of now.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

