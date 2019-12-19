Healthy Can Be Delish Too, Order From This Really Cool Healthy Place In Marathahalli

Taste bhi health bhi!! Not everyone can do justice to this phrase. But I'm definitely bowled over by this healthy and flavourful bowls. Happy Melty Healthy, coming from a delivery restaurant I was very much surprised to see these healthy bowls being made and delivered so fresh and crunchy. What I tried: 🥦Chickpeas and roasted sweet potato salad: This one was so delicious and I have always eaten boiled/steamed sweet potato but this was the first time I tried the roasted sweet potato and I just loved the way it was cooked. And it has julienne vegetables and broccoli etc. 🥦Broccoli cranberry and roasted pumpkin salad: Fresh and crunchy salad - just the way I love it. It was filled with crunchy seeds- pumpkin, sunflower, flaxseed, cranberries along with broccoli, feta cheese, baby tomatoes, cucumber, lettuce, roasted pumpkin, and perfect dressing. I savored every bite of it. Nutty crunchy and tangy. Also, the quantity is so filing. I would definitely recommend this place if you are looking for healthy and clean eating options as they have very wide options of salads to choose from.