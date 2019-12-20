The Best Of Asian Food: This Outlet In Ashwath Nagar Is Goals!

Kenzai: Sometimes you have very little to pen when everything is perfect and Authentic. There is no room to say which is better. This place Kanzai located in new BEL road is a perfect dinner place to enjoy the best of the Asian cuisine. You have a wide range of Chinese, Japanese, Malaysian, Thai options to choose from. Staff is helpful to make you understand the menu in case it's culturally a bit different to us. The seatings are so different in each section of the restaurant. On a lovely evening enjoy yummy food with your bae.