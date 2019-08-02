Taste Of Authentic Goan Cuisine At This Beautiful Restaurant In Kalyan Nagar

If you have ever visited Goa, you know why it is one of the most favourite destinations for travellers. But how about getting a taste of Goa here in Bangalore? Wouldn't that be awesome? That is exactly what Casa de Goa offers. Designed in the typical retro American diner-style, the place is right on the side alley of the main road. But once you enter the restaurant it doesn't feel much like you are in the center of the hustle and bustle of the city. Tungsten lighting gives the place a warm tropical feel. The servers wearing beach shirts greet you with a smile and the "Goan" energy and vibe. That sets the mood right. The menu is as colourful as well ranging from seafood, pasta, range of meat and a good collection of drinks. The pork Vindaloo and fried rice deserve five stars and so do the small but interesting collection of desserts. Try the brownie with coconut icecream sizzler, you won't be disappointed. Overall, the place is excellent for foodies who crave seafood and red meat and drinks to go along.