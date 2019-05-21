Taste Of Tuscany Now In Bangalore

How about taking you to Tuscany right here in Bangalore? Yes, you heard that right! To make this even more interesting, indulge in a rich culinary extravaganza of Tuscany Food at Bene, the award-winning signature Italian restaurant at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway. Maverick Chef Roberto Apa from Italy with his magic wand is bringing the exotic delicacies of Tuscany alive with his sinful creations from the central region of Italy