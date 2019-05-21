Taste Of Tuscany Now In Bangalore

Fine Dining

Bene - Sheraton Grand

rajaji nagar, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sheraton Grand Bangalore, 26/1, Dr. Rajkumar Road, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

How about taking you to Tuscany right here in Bangalore? Yes, you heard that right! To make this even more interesting, indulge in a rich culinary extravaganza of Tuscany Food at Bene, the award-winning signature Italian restaurant at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway. Maverick Chef Roberto Apa from Italy with his magic wand is bringing the exotic delicacies of Tuscany alive with his sinful creations from the central region of Italy

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

