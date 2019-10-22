Jigarthanda Has Opened Its Doors At Hrbr Layout!

Famous Jigarthanda from Madurai has officially opened its doors to Bengalurians with its outlet in HRBR Layout. The beverage known for its medicinal properties is made up of milk, almond gum, sarsaparilla root syrup, sugar and ice cream. The beverage is a hit in summer with its property to keep your body cool, heal several ailments and please your tongue. What are you waiting for? Head to this only outlet in the city to savour some cooling nectar. Available as special and regular variety in mini and large glasses. Also available is Basundi, ice cream in the shop for pleasing your taste buds.