Mood For Waffles? Enjoy Crispy Belgium Waffles At This Outlet Phoenix Marketcity!

Did you know that waffles originated from Belgium and France? And did you know that there’s an outlet in Bangalore that serves the perfect crisp and airy waffles just like you get in Belgium? The popular outlet, Belgium in Phoenix Marketcity follows the recipe of a Belgium national and hence the quality of the waffles speaks out “authentic". The right amount of crisp with the perfect toppings makes these Waffles clear winners in their category. Add a dollop of ice cream and you are in Food coma already. And don't think we're exaggerating, you'll love what you have here! We personally love the 'Nut case' coz the crunch with the melting chocolate sauce is all things good in a waffle. Not to forget, the 'Chocolate Belge' with the classic Belgian chocolate sauce. For fruit lovers, there's the 'Winter Blast' that comes with any Fruit sauce of your choice or just go bananas with Nutella rich 'Banana Republic'. A host of options that can suit your taste buds and leave you wanting for more. These Waffles are a 'must-have'. So what are you waiting for, go here already!!