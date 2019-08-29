Killer Chinese Dishes At Kalyan Nagar!

You know what they say - appearances can be deceiving! This is very true in the case of this restaurant. It is easy to walk past Wokanaka, situated on one of the side streets in Kalyan Nagar and not pay much attention. When I initially saw this place, I wasn't keen on trying. But feeling little adventurous, I gave in. I was pleasantly surprised not just by the food, but also the interiors. They had beautiful wall art that included a recreation of the iconic "Abbey Road" picture of The Beatles. Overall the place had a very pleasing appearance and was neat and clean. The servers also were warm and welcoming. Coming to the most important part, the food, I won't be far from the truth at all if I say this place serves some of the tastiest Chinese food in Kalyan Nagar. As I said, appearances can be deceiving. You don't need a fancy restaurant always to taste some really good food. Veg momos, fried rice, Mushroom chilly and Lamb Chilly Garlic disappeared from the plates at the same speed they were served! My favourite was Mushroom Chilly, it is a must-try. Drinks were a bit underwhelming, but with good food on the side, I pretty much forgot about the drinks anyway, so you might be better off not ordering them at all. They also have an option to "make it your way" where you get to choose the base, sauce and toppings for the noodles and rice. This would be awesome if you aren't satisfied with their readymade choices. For now, I know where to head when I crave Chinese without emptying my wallet! Go and give it a try, you'd be pleasantly surprised.