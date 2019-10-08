Tasty Pune Style Misal Pav In HSR!

Gavran Misal : This authentic Maharashtrian eatery is located in sector 1, opp. HDFC bank with comfortable seating is simple but spacious, there is nothing extravagant about the place but at the same time, it makes you feel at home. The friendly owner sits at the counter and is ready to greet you as soon as you enter. If you are a fan of Pune style Misal then you should visit this place for snacks or breakfast. The Misal is spicy enough and the pulses, moong and channa have nicely soaked in the masala, they even give you Tari - a Maharashtrian style Chutney as an accompaniment. It has a nice Maharashtrian touch to it. It gets as close to Pune style in Bangalore, I am not saying it beats the one in Pune. You can even have some Buttermilk or Kokum Sherbet to balance the spice and flavour. One plate of Misal costs Rs 80. The service is prompt enough, so if you are looking to quickly grab a bite you can easily do so. They even sell some Pune style snacks like Chitale Bhakarwadi and Chikki.