Piercings Or Permanent Body Art: This Tattoo Studio Will Decorate You As You Like

They say our body is our temple, so we should be able to decorate it as we please, an argument to our parents that Tattoo Trends will certainly endorse. Located in Kasavanahalli (on Sarjapur Road, technically HSR Layout), their forte is realism and hyper-realism.

Portraits, be it of Buddha, your fur baby, or edgy art feature heavily in their portfolio. They'll happily do pre-existing designs (with their own twist), and will help you out with custom designs too. Just tell them what you have in mind and they’ll design it and send you rough drafts of it before you get yourself inked. For custom work be sure to call them at least 24 hours in advance to set up a consultation and appointment (it is a permanent piece of art on your body after all, no harm in being fully sure of what you want). They incorporate a lot of detailing and shading in their tattoos, so if it’s a sleeve or a super intricate design you’re looking for, this is the right place for you.

For those of you who aren’t too fussed on the details, and want something small, simple, and sweet, they do that as well. Text, minimalist geometric patterns, line drawings, arm (or any other part) bands -- they’ll do it all. They prefer to do tattoos that don’t require too much colour; we hear that colour needs to be redone every few months, so no complaints.