I recently visited To Be Continued (TBC) Sky Lounge and loved the food and ambience of the place. Pesto chicken pasta (INR 280) With perfectly cooked chicken and pasta, this dish had an intense creamy flavour with basil garnished with grated cheese. I LOVED it. Roulade Of Chicken with sauce (INR 350) Chicken breast stuffed with herbs and spices on mash potatoes base. This was served with a mushroom sauce. The sauce was creamy and went well with the chicken. Overall, it's a pretty place with an elaborate menu of palatable dishes. 😍
Visit TBC Sky Lounge With Your Squad For Sumptuous Food & A Good Time
Great For
The service was a tad bit slow.
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Big Group
