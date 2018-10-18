Visit TBC Sky Lounge With Your Squad For Sumptuous Food & A Good Time

Bars

TBC Sky Lounge - Astra Hotel

Bengaluru, Karnataka
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Astra Hotel, 2795, 27th Main, Sector 1, HSR, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I recently visited To Be Continued (TBC) Sky Lounge and loved the food and ambience of the place. Pesto chicken pasta (INR 280) With perfectly cooked chicken and pasta, this dish had an intense creamy flavour with basil garnished with grated cheese. I LOVED it. Roulade Of Chicken with sauce (INR 350) Chicken breast stuffed with herbs and spices on mash potatoes base. This was served with a mushroom sauce. The sauce was creamy and went well with the chicken. Overall, it's a pretty place with an elaborate menu of palatable dishes. 😍

What Could Be Better?

The service was a tad bit slow.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

