From Boozy Sour Chais To Classic Oolong: These Tea Specials In Koramangala Have Our Hearts

We might be living in the filter coffee and craft beer capital of the country, but there’s some days when nothing but a cup of piping hot tea will cut it. You might be the sort who only likes pure Darjeeling. Or maybe your’re particular about your Oolong. Then again why not experiment with some South African red? Plus, some interesting variations for post sunset! To solves your beverage woes, we went on a tea trek and have found that no matter what your preference, there’s a pot waiting for you in Koramangala.