We might be living in the filter coffee and craft beer capital of the country, but there’s some days when nothing but a cup of piping hot tea will cut it. You might be the sort who only likes pure Darjeeling. Or maybe your’re particular about your Oolong. Then again why not experiment with some South African red? Plus, some interesting variations for post sunset! To solves your beverage woes, we went on a tea trek and have found that no matter what your preference, there’s a pot waiting for you in Koramangala.
From Boozy Sour Chais To Classic Oolong: These Tea Specials In Koramangala Have Our Hearts
The Fresh Pressery Cafe
The cafe serves an exotic selection of teas from around the world, which pairs well with their healthy menu of salads and sandwiches. For instance their avocado sandwich made with apple flaxseed bread, which goes wonderfully with their Darjeeling tea. The ambience sets the scene for a quiet afternoon of solo time with your favourite book, laptop or a round of chit-chat with company. Handpicked selections of teas include Sencha, Oolong and green tea, but the most popular choice is the raspberry tea.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
My Tea House
The menu does not stop at their exotic and extensive range of teas, but do prepare for a spectacle when you order the Dragon Ball {Long Qui}. A bouquet of flowers are placed in a glass pot, watch them bloom as the water sets it to brew. A mellow tea with an infusion of jasmine, marigold and amaranth this is a sight for the senses. Another choice could include the Fujian Jasmine Pearl tea, where the night-blooming jasmine is the star. A herbal choice can include Hibiscus a well-known pick-me-up tea for the skin, or the invigorating Lotus tea.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Kargreens Cafe
There’s wine and cheese then there’s shisha and tea, a match made in heaven. Kargreens is a rooftop cafe with a sumptuous menu of drinks, food and shisha. We found that the apple flavoured shisha goes beautifully with a hot cup of Moroccan mint tea. If ice tea is your preference, pick from peach, cranberry or strawberry. Brownie points to them for staying open till 1am.
The Om Made Cafe
Goan beach-inspired interiors, vintage photos, views of the city and lounge music does sound like a perfect setting. Hosting a wide range of organic tea like fragrant Nilgiri orange pekoe, tulsi ginger and blueberry among many more, the Om Made Cafe also serves up a delicious Masala Chai Frappe. Add to it their organic menu of European fare and fresh juices, and you have a guilt-free experience.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Bundar
As the city welcomes the colder months, it is but a requisite to celebrate with khullad chai. Be up to some monkey business at Bundar, enjoy the tea brewed with spices, and served in an earthen cup. Throw in a pav from the menu and you have a winner. An adorable little setting with wall sketches by Bangalore artist Alicia Souza add to the playful note of your tea party.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Sotally Tober
OK, not all teas are classy beverages suitable for the Queen. Not this one, anyhow. The Sour Chai at Sotally Tober is a heady mix of whiskey and chai topped with cinnamon. While you sip on your funky, alcoholic chai, the funky interiors of Sotally Tober might make you feel like you are in a music video set from the 70s, with ink splattered walls and tea pot light fittings. A fun place with a dedicated playlist and a DJ to help you on into the night.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
The Boozy Griffin
You know you are in luck with some good ol’ fashioned British pub grub and drinks here. The Boozy Griffin emanates a classic cocktail menu along with their house cocktails, with no frills. But what is really interesting is their English Tea Thyme, a British-inspired cocktail, where vodka and thyme to a classic English tea.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
