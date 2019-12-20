Head To Tea Brew Cafe In Indiranagar For Chill Vibes And Great Prices

We were in more of a snack-y mood, so my friends and I ordered an Oreo Milkshake, a Hot Chocolate, and a Lemongrass Tea to drink, as well as a plate of French fries and Steamed Chicken Momos. The drinks came first, and none of us were really impressed — the milkshake was suspiciously warm, and when we asked them to remedy it they simply added ice. The tea was weak and flavourless. The hot chocolate, however, was excellent — it was smooth, creamy and very chocolatey!

The food was decent. The French fries were extra crispy which we didn’t mind all that much. However, they were doused with so much salt and pepper, we had to shake each fry before eating it! The momos were decent — they weren’t as flavourful as we had hoped, but nonetheless quite palatable.