Turn Into A Teatotaler At These Chai Stops Around Town

Okay, so what if we are a coffee country? Have you seen the weather outside these days? The constant rains and the chill in the air call for endless rounds of hot chai. A steaming cuppa might be the next best thing to retiring under the quilt with a book with the weather playing truant. All you need to do is head out to your neighbourhood tea room for cups filled with tea brewed just the way you like it. We trace out a chai trail around the city for you to sip through.