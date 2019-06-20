Okay, so what if we are a coffee country? Have you seen the weather outside these days? The constant rains and the chill in the air call for endless rounds of hot chai. A steaming cuppa might be the next best thing to retiring under the quilt with a book with the weather playing truant. All you need to do is head out to your neighbourhood tea room for cups filled with tea brewed just the way you like it. We trace out a chai trail around the city for you to sip through.
Turn Into A Teatotaler At These Chai Stops Around Town
Infinitea Tea Room & Tea Store
The number of times they have repeated the word ‘tea’ in their title is a good indicator on the sheer variety of hot beverages that are on offer here. Fruity flavours, Oolongs, herbal infusions and exotic varieties such as Jasmine Blossoms and White Tea Silver Needles. You can also purchase tea leaves and accessories on your way out.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Chaipatty
Go desi and eco-friendly at this cozy, neighbourhood tea place that serves piping hot chai in kullads. You can also choose from black, mint, and lemon tea versions that pair perfectly with plates of steaming Maggi.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Savera Tea
Long before drinking tea became a fashionable pastime worthy of spiffy cafes, Savera was making brisk business doling out tea. Locals flock here to leisurely sip on short glasses of sweet, milk tea and Sulaimani while swapping updates on the day’s developments.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Chai Point
A cup of tea cannot be far away thanks to the gazillion Chai Points that have sprouted across the city (and we are very grateful for them). Take a break from work and walk over to the nearest Chai Point for gulps of masala, ginger, and dum chai. If you are busy being too lazy, then, you can order up flasks to be delivered at home.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Tea Brew
All through the day, kettles are on the boil at this pretty-as-a-picture tea room. Grab a chair amidst the potted plants and order up regular masala or ginger chai varieties that come in kullads. The more exotic versions, like Jasmine Pearls from China and Sencha from Japan, are served in beautifully patterned kettles that will catch your eye.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Chai & Kadi
If you're tired of all the frills and just want some good ole street style tea, then head to Chai & Kadi. They only have three options: lemon, masala or plain chai and prices start from INR 15. Plus, you can always hog on their Chicken Biryani or Fish/Egg Pothi Choru, or go for a Kappa Fish Curry combo while you wait for your chai! Win.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Tea Journey
While the Indiranagar branch has shut shop, the Koramangala outlet is still open, and the walls are lined with jars and packets of tea leaves that you can pack up. As you wait, you can enjoy a Bombay special or Darjeeling tea.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Yauatcha
At this fancy tea room, you can sip on teas like the Chinese do. Start off your meal with pots off Chamomile Flowers, Blue Roasted, and Four Seasons Oolong Teas.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
The White Room Coffee & Kitchen
It may say ‘Coffee’ in their signboard but don’t let that deter you. Stride in and choose from a long list of teas that includes Ceylon Silver Tips White Tea, Black Tea Infused With Mint, and Italian Almond Tea.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Arabian Tea Cafe
A tiny, hole-in-the-wall outlet in Frazer Town, this cafe offers a whopping 64 types of tea! Go here for the dramatically made tandoori chai, or the simple-yet-amazing Sulaimani or Zafrani. They also have several kinds of black tea and plenty of snacks to go along with it!
- Price for two: ₹ 100
