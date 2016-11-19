Visit The Teal Door Cafe For The Pretty Ambience And Its Noble Cause

The menu we feel is a bit of a people pleaser and sticks to east-meets-west fusion, which is the current trend and can be found at every second restaurant in Indiranagar. Our Twisted Salli Par Edu, a classic Parsi omelette served on a bed of masala and potato sticks, came with tapioca sticks instead and was a well done interpretation we think. The tapioca added a bit of punch and the curry leaf-laced masala added a nice touch to the poached eggs. This was served with pao.

Our wait for the Prawn Ghee Roast was a long one, and the staff got us dessert before our mains. The Brownie Pudding, was really just crumbled brownies served with chocolate sauce and nuts. The Bun Cutlet Lamb sliders we ordered had way too much potato going on rather than the meat. But the ghee roast made us forget its late arrival because it was finger-lickingly good. Really that good! And it went so well with the flaky Malabar parathas. Our Nutella banana shake was also all kinds of good and was quite filling too. This could make for breakfast by itself.