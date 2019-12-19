Rain, Shine, Day, Or Night - This Rooftop Swimming Pool Will Always Be There For You

Imagine being at the pool all day every day. Located on the top floor of VR (The Waverly, to be precise), the azure pool will be your constant regardless of time, season, and how much of a water baby you are. Located on the rooftop, be treated to the skyline which comes alive in the evenings with twinkling lights, only made better by the sunset. Come morning, enjoy a sunrise and a coffee before you start your day. Or unwind at the end of a long day with a casual swim. A pool with a view, if you will!

How does one casually transition from shopping at VR to swimming at the VR Pool you ask? Well, they have daily and monthly passes at INR 500 and INR 3,000 respectively. Depending on your schedule and inclination, feel free to jump in at any point you like. Since the pool is temperature controlled, the weather is one thing that you don’t need to worry about! All those excuses of it being too cold to swim can be retired now.

Fitness enthusiasts, water (pool) based workouts, as well as yoga sessions are conducted by the pool area. For INR 249, you can also enjoy a buffet breakfast spread at the Waverly. Food, fitness, and chanelling your inner mermaid? Count us in! Contact +91 91084 81282 to sign up for the swimming pass.