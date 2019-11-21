Don’t we all love ourselves a beautifully-wrapped gift or even a simple, handwritten note card that goes well beyond mere words? Sonali Maniar- the founder of Templetree certainly does. Almost all the products in their catalogue are designed by Sonali and predominantly feature everything from traditional to quirky, fun motifs and patterns in contemporary, bright colours.

Their wrapping paper is a must-have. From animals and paisley prints to flowers and polka dots, the patterns should be enough to convince you. And if you're a minimalist, they have options for you too! Then turn your attention to their impressive collection of storage boxes be it tiny jewellery boxes, functional stool boxes and desktop organisers - all with funky prints. We love their greeting cards that come in cute envelopes. For invitations for everything from weddings to birthdays, their options are endless. Apart from bookmarks, danglers and colourful planters, notepads and notebooks also find a place on their shelves. We love the ones with embroidered covers and matching pouches. If you've been looking for a travel tag with your name on it, you can get it made here (special mention for the "Bride Tribe" tags for a travelling wedding trousseau).

For your little ones, there are craft kits which include photo frame kit, mask making kit or the mini craft pack. And, while they’re busy wowing at their new stuff, there’s tote bags, cushions and aprons,and the odd lampshade for you to check out. The products and prints keep changing, and they have seasonal specials, too. Think special sweet boxes during Diwali, saree boxes and covers during the wedding season and products sporting Christmas prints and colours in December. Oh and they make things out of handmade paper and fabric too, to keep things eco-friendly.

With inputs from Roshni Jacob