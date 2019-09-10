Skin Or Hair Care, Go Coconuts With These Products!

Nothing beats a Sunday morning champi session and you know it. Instead of spending all your hard earned money on exotic oils and serums to treat your hair, just go back to good old coconut oil from Tengin. The brand, started by Madhu Basavaraju, makes virgin coconut oil sourced straight from Arasikere in Hassan. Madhu had in fact, started the brand when he realised that most young-age farmers were moving from villages to cities for job opportunities. He eventually connected the dots (being from a farming background himself) and decided to do something to help out his folks. Thus, Tengin was born! Tengin sells cold-pressed virgin coconut oil that can be used as part of your skin care routine. Not only does it condition and soothe the skin, but it also reduces acne and acts as a great lip balm and body scrub alternative! Of course, you can use it for cooking also. From bulletproof coffee to your regular omelette and chapatis, this oil works perfectly. And it’s not just oils, either. Tengin also sells coconut chips and shell bowls (both of which are sustainable). They’re also in the process of making coconut sugar, so watch out for that! Their products are available at organic stores like Halli Organics in Sadashiv Nagar and Grover’s Lane in Jayanagar. But you can also order their products from their website, social media handles or Amazon.