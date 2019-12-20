Terra Bites: A Cozy Yet Ambient Cafe In Midst Of Koramangala

Terabytes is a well-known term in Bangalore, considering its the tech capital of India. But having the same term tweaked and used as a cafe name is quite interesting. Saw Terra Bites a neighborhood cafe near Ooty Chocolates Koramangala and has been meaning to visit them since then. So finally decided to dine with them and was charmed by the simplicity of the place. White bricked wall, wooden bookshelves, raw rustic feel is so overall so soothing. The menu is elaborate and innovative. The breakfast menu part is more interesting, but we went for dinner so stuck to some Fish Tacos, Hazelnut Cold Coffee and some Sautéed Mushroom. Have a great time and good food.