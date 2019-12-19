Blue Pottery, Mosaic Tables & Whimsical Lamps: This HSR Home Decor Store Offers Plenty Of Gifting Options

If you are fast running out of gifting options, during this wedding season, stay calm and head to Tesor in HSR Layout. Spread across a few floors, the store is made of colourful displays of furniture, furnishings and decor pieces. We especially loved the options under the decor category. And if you are looking to add plenty of colour to a home, their ceramic section, that includes elegant blue pottery from Jaipur, is a must visit. Their Rajasthan-inspired distressed furniture and mosaic tables are also a big draw.

You can also choose from whimsical lamps that’ll add plenty of glow to the newlyweds’ house, we are sure. For the walls, you can pick from metal art to vintage posters, decorative mirrors, and canvas prints. Cutlery, garden decor and statues are also available.