From Planters To Murals – This Store Creates Magic With Mosaic

Located near Bethany School in Koramangala, this quaint store is the answer to your interior décor needs. Also, perfect place to buy house warming gifts. Step in for some beautiful mosaic art on all sorts of planters. From owls and butterflies to frogs and geometric patterns, you can find anything here. There are mirrors of various sizes with mosaic borders that can brighten any wall. You can even hang these on top of a buffet/foyer table to give it pride of place.

If that’s not enough, they also have wrought iron centre tables or side tables (in a range of shapes) in exquisite mosaic patterns. Also, there are trays and photo-frames with mosaic borders that can make lovely presents for special occasions. They make breathtaking murals, so if you like what you see, ask owner, Sara Kurien and she can get it done for you. They also make customised name boards and signage in their signature mosaic style. The wrought iron tabletops can also be custom-made if you have a pattern in mind.