Get Major Home Decor Inspo With These Minimalist Products

Thabisa in Zulu means "to bring joy", and that is what the brand is all about, with their range of contemporary design-led home products. They curate merch from select brands and have their own range, which are an absolute joy to use. Whether you want to make a pot of tea on a rainy day, have a picnic with your family or even lighten up mundane laundry chores, you'll find minimalist products for all these little things to make your day that much better. Think Hammam towels, eco-friendly camping essentials and even a fun range of pet beds!

We especially liked their kitchen and dining collection. Our personal favourites were their aprons with vintage rose prints, the Christmasy oven mitts and cute tea cosies. Their laundry bags are water resistant and can be wiped clean, so even if you were the victim of an unfortunate mud splash on your way back home, your clothes won't stain the laundry bag. And if you have little ones in your life, make sure to check out their toddler ponchos - they're super cute!

In case you're up for a picnic when the weather isn't so moody, they have pretty picnic mats and bags (cutlery holders too, if you want to be all fancy about it!). If you'd rather lounge with your doggo at home, they have dog beds in small, medium, large and extra large sizes. They have cat beds too, but let's face it, your cat will pick that old, worn out cardboard box over anything else.