Learn To Make Thai Style Clay Flowers At This 2 Day Workshop

img-gallery-featured

Thai Clay Flower Frame Workshop

₹ 6750 upwards

Wed - Thu | 18-19 Dec, 2019

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Bengaluru

Address: Bengaluru, Karnataka

What's Happening?

Can't (or don't want to) keep real flowers alive for more than a week? Learn to create clay flowers at this workshop. An entirely hands on workshop you will learn to create Life-like flowers, Fruits, berries & Foliages with air dry clay. All materials would be provided by us, during the class as well as to take home. Not to mention, you can take your masterpiece home too! The workshop will be happening over two days, so the amount you pay includes everything you do and make for both days.

How’s the venue?

The event will be taking place at the house of the person conducting the workshop, so please be mindful and respectful of that.

Price

₹6750 upwards
166 people interested

