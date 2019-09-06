You've Got To Try This Amazing Dish At Street Storyss Right Away!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Street Storyss

Domlur, Bengaluru
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Srinivasan Towers, 3155, Defence Colony, Indiranagar Double Road, Domlur, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Thai Corn Cake of street storyss, Indiranagar is yum. From the first look, you’ll think that it’s more like a toast with some seasoning and all, but it just melts in your mouth and I don’t know how they pulled it off, that wok-tossed Thai cake was just amazing plus that dip made it even better. So, you gotta visit this street storyss for this amazing dish.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Casual Dining

Street Storyss

Domlur, Bengaluru
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Srinivasan Towers, 3155, Defence Colony, Indiranagar Double Road, Domlur, Bengaluru

image-map-default