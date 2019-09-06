Thai Corn Cake of street storyss, Indiranagar is yum. From the first look, you’ll think that it’s more like a toast with some seasoning and all, but it just melts in your mouth and I don’t know how they pulled it off, that wok-tossed Thai cake was just amazing plus that dip made it even better. So, you gotta visit this street storyss for this amazing dish.
You've Got To Try This Amazing Dish At Street Storyss Right Away!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
