Hop on to our Thai Food Trail

A tantalising rollercoaster of flavours and spice, it is no wonder that we Indians so love our Thai food. And no, we’re not only talking of Chicken Satay and Tom Yum soup {especially the Rasam kinds}. We’re talking authentic Thai food with the zing from lime and lemongrass and the intensity of chilli that will have you down glasses . So instead of you taking the trouble to hunt these places down, we took on the noble task and here’s our report on where you should be eating Thai food in town.

LBB’s loving

Lan Thai

Readers’ vote

Benjarong