Hop on to our Thai Food Trail

img-gallery-featured

A tantalising rollercoaster of flavours and spice, it is no wonder that we Indians so love our Thai food. And no, we’re not only talking of Chicken Satay and Tom Yum soup {especially the Rasam kinds}. We’re talking authentic Thai food with the zing from lime and lemongrass and the intensity of chilli that will have you down glasses . So instead of you taking the trouble to hunt these places down, we took on the noble task and here’s our report on where you should be eating Thai food in town.

LBB’s loving

Lan Thai

Readers’ vote

Benjarong

Benjarong

Here each meal begins with their welcome platter – bits of peanut, lemon, coconut, garlic and ginger, chilli and honey which you will need to spoon onto either a lettuce or spinach leaf and make a little parcel bursting with flavour. Everything on this menu is outstanding but we’ll stick our neck out for the delicious Tenderloin in Green Curry Paste and the divine dessert of ruby-red Water Chestnuts in Coconut Milk.

Casual Dining

Benjarong Restaurant

4.2

12/1, Ulsoor Road, Behind Manipal Center, Ulsoor, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Lan Thai

They are big on the portions, authenticity {run by a Thai citizen} and the flavours, so naturally we’ve tried all their offerings. We highly recommend the perfectly done Green Papaya Salad with Prawn and Squid in a Spicy, Tangy Sauce and the well-spiced, satisfying Beef Red Curry with Steamed Rice. And on days we can’t decide what to have, we always go back to our other favourite: the Pad Thai, available in prawn, chicken, vegetable and beef avatars.

Casual Dining

Lan Thai

3.9

5th Avenue Mall, Ground Floor, Brigade Road, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Rim Naam

Rim Naam has a new Thai chef working its woks. Chef Tham’s handiwork includes soft shell crabs cooked in a hot, hot garlic and pepper sauce {Poo Nim Phad Prik Thai Dum}, lemongrass-flavoured minced chicken skewers {Thakrai Kai}, cleverly moulded around lemongrass stalks and a fresh Som Tam, the Thai staple raw papaya salad. Look no further than the slow roasted duck {Kaeng Phad Pad Yang} cooked in a sweet and fiery red curry which is best eaten with a sticky, tangy chicken fried rice redolent with lemongrass, galangal and chicken stock {Kao Phad Tom Yam Kai}. We are equally partial to the red snapper steamed in a lime and coriander sauce {Pla Neung Manao. For dessert there is a lemongrass and Pandan flavoured custard with coconut sorbet to be had {Sangkhaya Maprow Orn}.

Fine Dining

Rim Naam - The Oberoi

The Oberoi, 37-39, MG Road, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Tim Tai

While you make up your mind, surfing through this Thai eatery’s expansive menu, you should ask for Tom Yum soup, which comes perfectly flavoured in a pot enough for four. And if that piquant broth doesn’t satiate, then add a serving of Larb Gai, minced chicken salad with roasted rice powder and mint leaves or even a bowl of steamed rice with the Lamb Massaman Curry to be a happy trooper.

Casual Dining

Tim Tai

4.2

130, 1st Cross, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Fat Buddha

You might need to carefully scan the menu for the Thai delicacies at this pan-Asian restaurant but you should definitely stop and order a serving of Khao Phad, rice cooked in coconut milk, which is slightly sweetish and pair it with a Pla Phad Cha, a spicy Thai fish curry for a perfect weekday lunch.

Casual Dining

Fat Buddha

4.2

70, Near Accenture, Cunningham Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Mamagoto

You’ve got to try the explosive Thai Chicken and Water Chestnut Salad with red chillis, kaffir lime, lemongrass and coconut or get the sweet and sour Hawker’s Noodles or Phad Thai and put off all appointments for the day.

Casual Dining

Mamagoto

4.2

949, Ground Floor, 12th Main Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Nasi and Mee

Kickstart your meal with the icy-coconutty-palm-sugary-jelly Chendol drink while you decide between nasi, {rice in Malay} or mee {noodles}, at this vibrant Asian canteen. Still pondering over the options? Then ask for the Grilled Coconut Fish with its kaffir lime punch as another stop-gap.

Casual Dining

Nasi & Mee

4.3

974, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Republic of Noodles

There’s the super spicy Bangkok-style Roast Pork with Chilli Jam, even if you want to give their juicy, tender Chicken Satays a miss, ask for the accompanying crunchy peanut sauce, which is awesome or get the main course of Khao So, a Northern Thai interpretation of the Burmese dish with the cashew nutty flavours of a Massaman curry.

Fine Dining

Republic Of Noodles - Lemon Tree Premier

4.4

Lemon Tree Premier, 2/1, St. Johns Road, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengaluru

image-map-default

One Night in Bangkok

If you’ve always suspected that Thai ingredients would make any cocktail better, then, this bar confirms the notion. For a party hard-kinda night, we suggest the Muay Thai Punch, a heady mix of rum, zesty kaffir lime, fresh lemongrass and sweet, pulpy guava. And for a quiet, contemplative evening, a Pattaya Sour, the classic whiskey sour with the added twist of clove and ginger. Read our full review of High On Thai here.

Bars

One Night In Bangkok

4.0

1079, 12th Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default