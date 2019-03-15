Tired Of Boring Parties? Take That Extra Step And Check Out This Events Group

Shubha and Harihara, along with their mentor Abhay started That Extra Step as a medium to build communities. With the aim to get people from behind their phones to in front of real faces and people, the trio has collaborated with many initiatives to host community-based events and activities. From throwing game nights with Kavade (a traditional games collective) to storytelling sessions with Shylaja Sampath, they are a fresh of breath air amidst mainstream parties over weekends.

As they host movie nights and game nights apart from their day events, That Extra Step picks interesting venues across the city so that folks from different areas can attend their gigs, and also explore some hidden gems and popular spots. We remember attending a ‘Best Iyengar Bakery’ potluck where people bought baked goods from their own respective Iyengar bakeries and then fought over who’s cream bun and veg puff was the best (needless to say..it was quite a quarrel). We’re pretty sure you’re curious about their upcoming events - so follow them on social media to know what they’re planning next!

