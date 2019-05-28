With Their Famous Deep-Dish Pizzas, This OG Bar & Grill Is Here To Stay

Uno still draws its identity and inspiration from the artisan heritage of the original pizzeria in Chicago, IL. The brand has entered India in a master franchise agreement with Ambuja Neotia group and Dhunseri Petrochem to open and operate Uno Chicago Bar & Grill outlets across India. Uno places great emphasis on great food, excellent hospitality and service and is known to deliver freshest ingredients and artisanal craft quality of food and beverages. The brand is synonymous with Pizza but the menu extends to Pasta, Grills, Salads, Burgers, Sandwiches and special curated menus. The chain also gives special emphasis to bar & alcohol offerings. Uno Chicago grill and bar prides itself in being inclusive & welcoming for all generations from the youth at heart to millennials and kids, as well as having a committed ingrained value of sustainability within its restaurant.