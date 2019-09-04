Fresh Dum Biryani That Is Cooked & Served In Handi At Potful

Potful - One of my favourite & most trusted biryani outlets for take away. They cook the biryani only after the order is placed & cooked in a clay pot. The best part is that they serve in a clay pot served hot which is their USP. Recently ordered their famous chicken starter + starter for the family which suffices for 3 ppl -Murgh Khada Masala: One of the best chicken starter I had while ordering online. Loved it every bite of it. Juicy & meaty. -Chicken Dum Biryani - Traditionally cooked in a clay pot with long grain basmati rice is a must-try if you are biryani lover. Can't go wrong as the clay pot is sealed the flavour hits upright on us when we open the pot.