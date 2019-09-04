Fresh Dum Biryani That Is Cooked & Served In Handi At Potful

What Makes It Awesome?

Potful - One of my favourite & most trusted biryani outlets for take away. They cook the biryani only after the order is placed & cooked in a clay pot. The best part is that they serve in a clay pot served hot which is their USP. Recently ordered their famous chicken starter + starter for the family which suffices for 3 ppl -Murgh Khada Masala: One of the best chicken starter I had while ordering online. Loved it every bite of it. Juicy & meaty. -Chicken Dum Biryani - Traditionally cooked in a clay pot with long grain basmati rice is a must-try if you are biryani lover. Can't go wrong as the clay pot is sealed the flavour hits upright on us when we open the pot.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

