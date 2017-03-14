Try The Anglo-Indian Bread Pudding At Bombay Brasserie If You Love Old-School Desserts

Casual Dining

Bombay Brasserie

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2989-B, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Great For

I liked

This bread pudding is not too sweet and has a hint of cinnamon. The custard poured on it is rich, creamy and infused with spice. This is one of those hearty desserts you'll love.

Pro-tip

You should probably share the pudding because it is a generous portion, even though you'd want to have it on your own.

More info

Try the Bombay Ice Cream Sandwich if you are interested in another old-fashioned sweet treat.

