This bread pudding is not too sweet and has a hint of cinnamon. The custard poured on it is rich, creamy and infused with spice. This is one of those hearty desserts you'll love.
Try The Anglo-Indian Bread Pudding At Bombay Brasserie If You Love Old-School Desserts
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Swami Vivekananda Road
You should probably share the pudding because it is a generous portion, even though you'd want to have it on your own.
Try the Bombay Ice Cream Sandwich if you are interested in another old-fashioned sweet treat.
