A Casual Dining Cafe Offers Traditional Food Served In A Contemporary Style!

The Bangalore Cafe is a casual dining restaurant and cafe located on KH road, Shantinagar. Described as a progressive world cuisine restaurant, traditional food served in a contemporary style. It's a multi-floor outlet with standard wooden tables and seating, there's an outdoor open-air seating arrangement as well. very maintained ambience with the spacious seating arrangement. The food menu is pure veg with Modern Indian, North Indian and Continental cuisines. The menu spread is huge with a wide variety of options in every category of the menu. The food menu even includes chaat options which are very well presented. Menu is basically categorized into Dabba soup, Munchies n crunchies, Ghasphoos angrezi style, Clay oven delicacies, Celebrities special bites, Curries & Saag heaven, Indian bread, India's china town, Italian crush, Woodfired pizzas, House sizzlers, Chaats, Sandwiches, Scoops, Shakes, Sundaes and finally Swirly ice cream. The beverage menu is pretty interesting as well. Well-groomed and very courteous staff, thing was delivered on time. There's an exclusive parking space for both 2 wheeler and 4 wheeler, valet service is offered for 4 wheeler so parking isn't a problem.