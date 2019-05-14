The Bangalore Cafe : Amazing Vegetarian Food With A Modern Twist.

The Bangalore Cafe has an amazing indoor ambience and small cute garden space to enjoy the amazing food. They bring some Desi style food with a modern twist to it with a huge parking space. They even have a banquet hall with nice decor which can accommodate around 500 people. Much needed space like this in the busy lanes of Shanti Nagar. The garden space is placed right under the Mango Tree. They are open till 1 am serving pizzas, chats, and drinks. What more is required to enjoy the late night outs. Must Try * Coffee Rasmalai * Mocktails * Tandoori Pineapple * Mushroom and Sweet Potato Soup. * Sadak Chap Sliders. * Filter Kaapi