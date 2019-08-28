The Bangalore Cafe: Beautiful Ambience With Delicious Vegetarian Food

THE BANGALORE CAFE is a place which is located at Shanti Nagar, nearby Brigade Road. It is a paradise for all vegetarians. The ambience is huge and has an Indoor Seating and Outdoor Garden Seating. Various Seating Options are available at this place. The Bangalore Cafe can hold up to 550 Pax of guests. They also have a Banquet Hall to which I must say is really fancy and spacious just like how fancy and spacious the Cafe is too. Service was good, they were quick with all of our orders and we were happy that they got all the dishes served right to the required people who wanted that dish so great service. Staff Behaviour was also good, hospitality is high at this place. Polite Behavior from the Staff here which is very much appreciable. Coming to the Food, The overall dishes that we tried were good, some I would say perfect in term of tastes, flavor and presentation. brownie points to this place as the Presentation was absolutely Phenomenal. the litti chokha was the only dish that I didn't like as it didn't blend it well with my taste buds as I felt the flavor was offbeat. But saying that, If you're a Veg Food lover then this place is the right place for you. Coming to the drinks, they were all good and well blended in with Rich flavors except the Tajju-e-strawberry as it was too sweet and i wouldn't recommend that drink only at this place. You get Mocktails and Shakes here as well. MUST TRY : Food : Cheese Kala Pav Bhaji, Tandoori Cigars, Chatpate Cones, Pani Puri, Apne Bihari Babu, Bharela Cheese Pot, Red Velvet Cheese Balls, Shukla Ki Potli, Crispy Baby Corn On A Stick, Cheese Pav Bhaji, Cheese Chili Naan, Chur Chur Naan, Portugal Mix Veg Curry, Lasooni Tikka Masala, Margarita Classic Pizza, Hot Chocolate Fudge, Nutella Cookies. Drinks : Bull-Dosser, Husky Watermelon, Aam Panna, Baba Brownie, Oreo Sansaar, Strawberry Coffee Twist.